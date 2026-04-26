New Legend of Zelda Game Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Reveal

A new 2D Legend of Zelda game has reportedly leaked ahead of its seemingly imminent reveal for Nintendo Switch 2. There are two types of fans of The Legend of Zelda. There are very nostalgic fans who prefer the games of yesteryear, and, in particular, the 2D games. Then there are the 3D fans who grew up on games like Ocarina of Time or got into the series with Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Both the classic and modern 3D games are more popular than the 2D games, which suggests there are far more who prefer the former. Those who prefer the latter, though, will be happy to know there is apparently a new 2D Zelda game on the horizon.

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Recently, using the social media platform X, Nintendo insider Nash Weedle posted something rather enigmatic. More specifically, he posted, “Hero, wake up, the drums are resounding for 2027.” And this is quote-tweeting a former post of his made in 2025 that read as follows: “Richard > Edward > Bernard.” What does this mean?

Zelda Codenames

Hardcore Legend of Zelda fans may recognize the names Richard and Edward, as they are the codenames for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Remake and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, respectively. These are the latest 2D Zelda games released in 2019 and 2024. About five years separate these two releases, so you may assume a follow-up wouldn’t arrive until 2029, but this tease seems to signal Bernard is the codename of a new 2D Zelda game that will be released in 2027, or perhaps revealed in 2027 and then released later. If the game is going to release in 2027, though, it’s going to be revealed sooner rather than later, which may be why the tease has been made at this particular time.

Of course, everything here is rumor, and it’s laced with speculation. Further, it comes via translation, so remember to take it all with a grain of salt. Nintendo never comments on rumors and speculation, so we do not expect it to budge here and provide any statement, let alone insight. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.