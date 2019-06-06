Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Playable Demo Coming to Best Buy

If you want to play Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order on Nintendo Switch before everyone else, you can, courtesy of Best Buy. Today, Nintendo announced that it will be putting Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 gameplay demos in select Best Buy stores, allowing the public to experience the game before it releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The demo will be available in select stores on Wednesday, June 8 and Saturday, June 15. For participating storeds and precise hours, click here.

There’s no word from Nintendo on what the demo will feature and how meaty it will be. Further, Nintendo hasn’t announced any plans to make the demo available to everyone digitally, suggesting this will be the only opportunity to play the game early.

For those that don’t know: in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3, you’ll assemble the ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast of characters that includes heroes from Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, and more. There will be returning classics such as Iron Man and Spider-Man, but there will also be new additions for the series, such as Deadpool, Spider-Gwen, and Black Panther.

The game supports local and online co-op for up to four people, and will release on July 19, 2019, priced ay $59.99 USD.

“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order brings gamers and Marvel fans together in a new action RPG exclusive to Nintendo Switch,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing while speaking about the game. “With a huge cast of Super Heroes to choose from, assembling your ultimate team, strategically combining skills to unleash powerful attacks and preventing galactic devastation with friends has never been more fun or immersive.”

“Teaming up with Nintendo to bring Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to the Nintendo Switch system elevates the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series to even greater heights,” added Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Entertainment. “With the ability to play at home or on the go, solo, co-op and online with friends, Marvel fans can save the world from Thanos and high stakes threats in any way they like, anytime, anywhere.”

