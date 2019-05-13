New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Gameplay Reveals Ms. Marvel

Today, developer Team Ninja and publisher Nintendo (via Game Informer) revealed a brand-new gameplay teaser of the former’s upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive: Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. More specifically, the teaser trailer, which is short, reveals Ms. Marvel and shows off a little bit of her gameplay in the upcoming Switch exclusive.

Also known as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel made her comic debut back in 2013 via Captain Marvel #14. A descendant of Pakistani immigrants, Kamala obtained her powers one night while walking home from a party when she came across a cloud of Terrigen Mist, which is a mutagenic substance that awakens latent inhuman powers. In other words, it wakes up the superpowers in us.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After awakening from stasis, Kamala discover that she has the ability to stretch and shape her body in ways not natural. After making this discovery, she decides to use her new powers for good to fight crime as Ms. Marvel, assuming the alias of one of her favorite super heroes.

Ms Marvel’s powers include the elongation of limbs, accelerated healing, size alteration, and the ability to alter her physical appearance, which includes clothing. In the game, she has multiple abilities, all which tap into her powers of being able to enlarge certain parts of her body, such as her fists and feet.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is poised to release on July 19 via the Nintendo Switch. And given that Nintendo is the publisher, additional ports seem unlikely. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. How does Ms. Marvel look?

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!