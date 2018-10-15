‘Marvel vs Capcom 4’ Rumored To Replace ‘Infinite’ In Update

All has been quiet in the world of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite but it seems like Capcom may have different plans for the franchise. According to a recent rumor, the team is pivoting towards Marvel vs. Capcom 4 in Infinite’s place.

The latest rumor/leak comes from known Redditor ‘Vergeben’ with a post about the future of the Capcom franchise. It’s important to note that this is just a rumor and given how the franchise has been in recent years, it’s important to take this with a massive grain of salt. That being said, this user has had some accurate hits in the past – including Injustice 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so it’s worth sharing if this leak turns out to be true.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In response to one Redditor asking for some elaboration on the initial post, he responded “No one knows anything substantial. Believe me. I’ve been asking around. All that is known is that an update is real and happening. No one has any details that have leaked out regarding what exactly is happening with it or what all characters it will be adding and ect. yet.

The characters that I and people like Max have heard (Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Asura, Gill, Lady, and Rashid / Vergil) would be the most locked in logical inclusions to expect though. That is at least until something substantial does come out about it, that is the place to start with when it comes to expectations.”

He also added that this “rebranding” could actually be the smartest move for the company, “A full rebranded launch would go a long way if done right. If they can attract both hardcore Marvel fans and casuals, then they’re good. It is possible to make people have a 180 turn on their reception and view of MvCI if they put the proper effort and funding into it. Effort and listening to fan demand / criticism would go the longest way for something like this.”

For now, we’ll put this in the “rumor” column until we can get a few more details. We’ve reached out to Capcom for comment and will update this story with any new information we can find!

Are you hoping for a successful rebrand or should Capcom put their focus elsewhere? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!