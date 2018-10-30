This ‘Marvel vs. Capcom’ Halloween Costume is Just Too Good

There are a number of great video game-inspired costumes that will be making the rounds this Halloween. But very few are as inspired as what MACHINEgunFUNK2 from Twitter recently managed to find.

The user posted a photo of someone dressed up like something you’d find in the fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. But, oddly enough, not as a character — but instead the character select screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume consists of what looks like an inflated globe, colored blue, with an image featuring the cast selection screen from the Dreamcast favorite, including some familiar faces like Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hayato, Mega Man and more. And it’s pretty spot on compared to the menu screen from the game. You can see it below.

I WANNA TAKE YOU FOR A RIDE pic.twitter.com/PxxCBfCtZQ — Cole me down on the panny sty (@MACHINEgunFUNK2) October 28, 2018

Fan responses have been solid thus far, although some fans had a few interesting requests, wondering if the guy was playing “Wanna Take You For a Ride” non-stop, like the menu.

Please tell me he is walking around with a Bluetooth speaker playing the song. — Ryan Porter (@BinaryGh0st) October 29, 2018

Shout out to all the homies that still have a PS2 and this gorgeous blue disk!!! — Cristo Silva (@CRIsilver1027) October 29, 2018

I heard this tweet…. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 now I can’t get it out of my head — Tsu Namii 🏄‍♂️ (@TsuNamii757) October 29, 2018

The best part is he unlocked dupes too! =D — Menny Drives (@MukiEX57) October 29, 2018

I WANNA TAKE YOU FOR A RIDE — Spooky Jade (Commissions OPEN!) (@GoodOlJade) October 29, 2018

That track was straight 🔥 — CursedByBeauty ︽✵︽ (@jhot85) October 29, 2018

Hey, if this isn’t enough to inspire Capcom to bring back Marvel vs. Capcom 2, we’re not sure what is. This costume is pretty sweet.

But one question — what if he wants to get a bite to eat? Does he have arm holes? Or does he just slip off the globe? Maybe MACHINEgunFUNK2 can let us know…

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is available on the Sega Dreamcast, and if you downloaded it, on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It definitely deserves a re-release, so keep those fingers crossed, fans.