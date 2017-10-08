Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite, Dragon Ball FighterZ Producers Talk Rivalry, Similarities

It’s kind of funny how Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite came out months before Dragon Ball FighterZ, and yet fighting fans can’t help but think there’s a rivalry between the two sides, since they’re both big crossover fighting games.

With that, Game Informer decided to settle the matter by speaking with the producers for both series, including Dragon Ball FighterZ producer Tomoko Hiriki and Infinite producer Michael Evans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First off, Hiroki discussed using the multi-character format, instead of going one-on-one. “This is a Dragon Ball game, so it would feel a bit odd to see, for example, Goku being defeated by Krillin, but by incorporating a team-battle system, we can implement license-based features and settings, which would offer a better image of the characters with their victories. For example, with the aforementioned Krillin using Senzu Beans to bring victory to the team,” he explained. “This was one of the reasons why we decided to go with a 3-on-3 team battle system.”

And then there was the comparison talk between the two. “If I’m not mistaken, Infinite is designed with a two-on-two battle system, whereas our game features a three-on-three battle system. In that sense, the gameplay differs between the games. Heck, the release dates are different, too [laughs]. In any case, I’m happy that our titles are each different in its own unique way. “Still, I have to admit, when I first saw Marvel Versus Capcom Infinite, I thought to myself, ‘Oh shoot!’ [laughs].” Hiroki also admitted she didn’t play much in that particular series.

Meanwhile, with Infinite, Evans talked about the groundwork for the follow-up. “We set out to make the most over-the-top, crazy and fun versus fighting game we could. It’s a difficult task, but the Marvel vs. Capcom series has always been about bringing the hype and Infinite is taking that excitement to another level. Like Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and its predecessors, we hope to see players finding new strategies and enjoying the richness of the game system for years to come.”

He hasn’t gotten around to FighterZ yet. “I haven’t played it yet, but the action in Dragon Ball FighterZ looks great,” Evans says, “Personally, in the past, I haven’t put a lot of time into the anime fighters, but I’m looking forward to trying it out. All I can say is that it’s a great time to be alive for fighting-game fans!”

So, see? There’s room for both, guys.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; and Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for those formats this February.