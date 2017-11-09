Report: Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s DLC – Here’s What Black Widow And Others Could Look Like

Venom (Photo: Reddit) First up is Venom, and, as you can see, he's definitely a bulky type in the game, just as he was back in Marvel vs. Capcom 2. That means his move set is likely to be the same it was in the previous games, with a number of techniques based around his symbiote skin, and his Venom Factor likely to be re-introduced as his super. He's also looking to get a bit more range this time around, based on the length of his arms and his bulky legs, which should make him a good all-around fighter in the long run. (Photo: Reddit) prevnext

Next up is Sigma, before he joined up with Ultron to create the devastating villain Sigma Ultron in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. As you can see, he's a pretty big character in his own right, and he looks to have some strength within his armor, as well as a lightsaber-style sword that can probably deliver a few extra hits as well. He looks to be a pretty good well-rounded character, and once he's included in the game, we can't help but wonder – who would win in a fight, him or Ultron? Guess we'll find out in just a few months.

Next up is Black Panther, and his early conceptual photos look similar to his build in the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite campaign, though we can't help but think it's slightly slimmed down. Nevertheless, he looks quite dangerous, with his clawed hands and his magnificently built body armor. Something tells us that he'll be capable of a number of slash attacks (similar to Wolverine, perhaps?) as well as some special techniques that will take advantage of his Wakandan technology. Whatever the case, he's bound to become a fan favorite.

It looks like for the design of the Winter Soldier character, Capcom is definitely taking notes from the version that appears in the Captain America films, though the face is slightly different from Sebastian Stan's, with more of a younger look. Regardless, he should have a number of great moves to his credit, including his super-powered arm, which should not only be good for a few offensive attacks, but also defense as well, in case a character is trying to hit him with a projectile. We'll have to see how well he scraps with Captain America when he eventually arrives.