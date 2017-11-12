Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Leak Includes X-Men and Fantastic Four Characters

A leak that’s recently surfaced involving Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite names over 20 characters that are supposedly in development, several of which are fighters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

The leak in question included a series of rumors about upcoming game announcements, all of which were backed up by the source being correct on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Enchantress being part of Injustice 2‘s Fighter Pack 3 DLC. As far as Season 2 goes, the leak claims that Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Asura, Gill and Lady will round out the fighters with one last unconfirmed character. The lack of a confirmed identity for the last character comes from numerous characters that are supposedly being worked on right now, all of which are listed below according to the source of the leak.

“All the characters that I’ve heard that are in development (to various extents and from multiple sources, but not all saying the same things I might add, which is something strange in and of itself) include: Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Green Goblin, Wolverine, Cyclops, Psylocke, Magneto, Storm, Deadpool, Doctor Doom, Daredevil, Asura, Lady, Gill, Rashid, Captain Commando, Nina, Deis, Regina, Gene, Vergil, Akuma, and Apollo Justice.”

Among those, you’ll notice characters from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, the latter of which was expanded on after listing the upcoming characters.

Fantasic Four Characters

Adding to the hopes of many Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite players that characters from the Fantastic Four would eventually be released, the source also spoke about what plans might be in store for Dr. Doom.

“I will say that despite the controversies with Marvel and the Fantastic Four in games lately, I haven’t heard anything regarding scrapping Doom completely from the plans,” the source continued. “While he isn’t in the plans for next year from what I’ve been told, it’s not conclusive as to his exclusion in the long term.”

Not trying to get players too excited just yet, the leaker advised that those hoping to see Dr. Doom and others should temper their expectations for now.

“I guess it could be up to some people’s interpretation what that means since he’s not being added next year despite his popularity and all, but I wouldn’t look too far into it just yet.”

Beyond the character announcements, the source also went into great detail about new features coming to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite including more characters, new game modes, and improved visuals.

More Upcoming Content

The source said with certainty that a four-player 2v2 game mode would be added at some point in time, but while the claims get a bit shakier beyond that, they’re definitely something worth looking forward to.

In addition to the characters mentioned above, the leak claims to have one source confirming that Deadpool, Wolverine, Daredevil, Akuma, Gene, and Vergil would be added during the summer of 2018 as part of a free update. The same source also said that “Regina was originally axed similarly to Ant-Man since both were actually planned to make it” with nothing further about Ant-Man mentioned to the source of the leak.

Aside from the characters coming in the future, the leak also claimed that a graphics-fixing patch would be released in the future that would improve the art style and the UI as well. A tournament mode is also supposedly in the works, but dates for those releases are unknown.

As with any leak, it’s best to be cautiously optimistic about the results, but here’s hoping that we see all these big changes come to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite soon.

Fantastic Four or X-Men?