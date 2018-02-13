Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Also Snubbed From Capcom Pro Tour

The team at Capcom doesn’t seem to have the utmost confidence in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.

Even though the game easily sold over a million copies and found some popularity with die-hard fans, it wasn’t quite the breakout hit that the publisher was hoping. And now, following the game’s recent snug from the EVO event, it’s got even more bad news for the crossover brawler.

The company has recently confirmed that it will not be bringing Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite along for its 2018 Capcom Pro Tour, instead focusing on its Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, and possibly even the forthcoming Street Fighter Collection, which is due to arrive during May.

Some fans were expecting Infinite to be included in the pro tour, since it was so heavily advertised during its 2016 event, shortly after the game was announced during the PlayStation Experience event.

Capcom did feature the game in its own Capcom Cup-style competition, the Battle for the Stones, which was well received by fans. But it’s unknown if the company will be bringing that back.

The publisher is expected to announce its full schedule for the Capcom Pro Tour on February 19, at which point we’ll know what games will be available. But it’s unlikely Infinite will make the cut, unless fan outcry makes the company change its mind.

It seems like Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite has gotten the short end of the stick compared to Street Fighter V. Reports suggest that it only had half the overall budget of Capcom’s key franchise, and that corners were also cut in its development. We didn’t seem to notice that with our review, as we found the game to be an enjoyable spin-off from the highly popular Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

What’s more, Infinite‘s exclusion from the Pro Tour has us wondering if Capcom will support the game with new characters for a second year. It recently wrapped up its first DLC run with characters like the Winter Soldier and Black Widow, which were well received by fans.

We’ll keep close tabs on this, but Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite isn’t too bad at all. It’s available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.