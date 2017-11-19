Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Latest Patch Will Introduce Infinity Stone, Character Adjustments

While Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is a fun fighting game (you can read our review here), there are some fans that feel there are some slight imbalances with it, especially when it comes to the effects of the Reality Infinity Stone. Fortunately, it looks like Capcom is listening.

The company has announced that a new patch will be coming in early December that will address this issue, while at the same time making some minor adjustments to characters like Dante and Captain Marvel, in an effort to make them more fair to go up against.

Here’s the list of changes that will be made to the Reality Stone:

Increased start-up from 8F to 20F

Decreased active frames from 120F to 90F

Increased projectile speed

Projectile now disappears if player is hit

Lengthened time needed for the projectile to start homing

Gradually reduced hit stun on block from startup – max. of 12F to min. of 6F Made it easier to reflect with Advancing Guard immediately after start-up



As far as what changes will be coming the characters’ way, here’s the full breakdown. There’s a lot to read here, but to fans, it’ll be worth it:

Ultron

JHP: Reduced hit box size and increased hurt box size

Encephalo Ray: Removed invincibility

Gamora

JHP: Second hit is now HIGH

JHK: Third hit is now HIGH

Ground Shoot & Slash (LK/HK): Fixed bug causing it to have throw invincibility during certain times.

Slash Rush: Invincibility ends 1F before attack start-up

Thanos

Titan Shield LK:

Hit window decreased from 6F to 3F



Increased move recovery by 5F

Final Judgment: Removed projectile damage box so that this attack is not cancelled out by certain projectiles like beams.

Captain Marvel

Binary Ignition: Fixed a bug that caused health to decrease during grab sequence and damage animation.

Dante

Decreased health from 10,000 to 9,000

When transitioning into these moves, Dante will no longer turn to face the opponent:

Million Stabs



Million Stabs (Quick)



Drive



Volcano (During Million Stab)



Prop Shredder



Revolver



Million Carats



Crazy Dance



Twister



Jam Session



Bee Hive

5LP: Increased hurt box size

Raise Flag (6LP)

Increased hurt box size



Decreased active frames from 4F to 3F

5HP:

Increased start-up from 12F to 13F



Decreased active frames from 3F to 2F

2HP:

Increased hurt box size



Decreased active frames from 4F to 3F

Jump LP:

Increased hurt box size

Reverse Edge (J6LP): Increased hurt box size

Jump HK:

Initial damage scaling decreased from 100% to 90%



Increased attack start-up from 14F to 15F



Reduced horizontal reach



Changed hitboxes so that they gradually increase in size, rather than instantly appearing at full size

Normal throw (both forward/back): Knockdown duration decreased from 30F to 20F

Air throw (both forward/back): Lowered floating on ground bounce

Million Stabs:

Damage decreased from 1560 to 800



Meter gain first hit decreased from 200 to 100 (except for last hit)

Drive: Decreased damage from 1410 to 900

Rain Storm (J2HK): Can only be activated in the air once

Prop Shredder: Decreased damage from 1120 to 850

Revolver:

Damage (5 hits) decreased from 1590 to 960



Meter gain per hit decreased from 300 to 200 (excluding last hit)

Jet Storm:

Slowed down rush speed



Decreased damage from 1560 to 1150



Reduced hit box size



Increased hurt box size

Crazy Dance:

Decreased damage from 1925 to 1176



Increased hurt box size



Scaling on hit stun decay 100% to 98%

Twister: Reduced width of hit box

Tempest:

Reduced width of hit box



Increased recovery by 9F



Meter gain first hit decreased from 200 to 100

Bee Hive:

Decreased damage from 2290 to 1239



Meter gain first hit decreased from 200 to 100

Hammer:

Decreased damage from 900 to 700



Reduced hit box size



Increased hurt box size



Added 9F of landing recovery

Volcano: Decreased damage from 1000 to 800

Killer Bee: Decreased damage from 1100 to 900

Million Dollars: Delayed start of attack after black screen by 10F

Devil Trigger: Fixed a bug that caused health recovery during grab sequence and damage animation.

Captain America

Unyielding Justice: Allowed Active Switch after attack finishes.

Strider Hiryu

Gram (LP/HP/air LP/air HP): Changed knockdown time from 60F to 20F

Vajra (LP/LK/HP/HK): Changed command input priority to lowest setting

Leaping Kick: Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 24

Chun-Li

Tenshokyaku (LK/HK/air version): From 1F onwards, has mid-air hit box

Firebrand

Tornado (LP/HP): Disappears if Firebrand takes damage

Chris Redfield

Gun Fire LP (includes air version): Increased damage from 960 to 1140

Gun Fire HP (includes air version): Increased damage from 952 to 1072

Magnum Shot (includes air version), Magnum (used in Combination Punch):

Increased damage from 1200 to 1500



Projectile does not disappear even if cancelled out



Gains 3 bullets when auto-reloading after emptying ammo

Grenade Toss LK: Increased damage from 700 to 1000

Grenade Toss HK:

Increased explosion damage from 300 to 700



Increased flames damage first hit from 100 to 150

Shotgun (used after Combination Punch): Increased damage from 500 to 600

Grenade Launcher: Increased damage from 3200 to 3250

Frank West

Tools of Survival Lv3 (LP/includes air version): Decreased meter gain (8 hits) from 1600 to 1150

Giant Swing (HK): Decreased meter gain first hit (excluding last hit) from 500 to 200

JLP (Lv1-3), JHP (Lv3): Fixed a bug that caused Frank to stay suspended when mashing one of these moves after cancelling into one of them from a move that causes Frank to be suspended in air.

Giant Swing (LK/HK): Fixed a bug that caused the zombie’s action not to be cancelled when hit by Thor’s Mighty Punish while performing Giant Swing.

Doctor Strange

Flames of the Faltine: Fixed a bug that caused all Flames to disappear when there are 2 or more on screen, and one is cancelled out.

Eye of Agamotto: Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 24.

Zero

Youdantotsu (6LP): Reduced hit stun

Hadangeki (HP): Decreased meter gain on first hit from 800 to 400

Ryuenjin (LP/HP): Decreased active invincibility from 4F to 2F

Raijinshou: Decreased invincibility from 9F after black screen to 1F

Nova

Super Nova: Changed unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 255 on all hits except the last.

Ghost Rider

Neutral HP: Changed knockback direction

Hellfire (HK, Charged): Changed unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 30 on first 3 hits.

Spirit of Vengeance:

Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 50 during rushdown



Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 255 on 1st hit with additional input of LP+HP



Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 60 on 1st hit with additional input of LK+HK

Hawkeye

Shock Value (6LK):

Increased hit stop on projectile throw from 0F to 6F

Spencer

Hand Bomb (LK): Revised an issue caused during situations such as being reflected by Advancing Guard where the bomb would not be affected by gravity and fly off the screen.

Dormammu

5HP: Changed so that the attack will activate when other projectiles hit

2HP: Decreased active frames from 20F to 10F

Liberation (D2, C1): Decreased meter gain from 100 to 30

Liberation (C3/Thorns):

Unrecoverable hit stun value decreased from 40 to 24



Duration decreased from 180F to 101F



Disappears when Dormammu takes damage



Meter gain first hit decreased from 300 to 100

Stalking Flare:

Hit window decreased from 4F to 2F



Increased unrecoverable hit stun value from 16 to 24



Dark Dimension: Removed hit box that was around Dormammu’s back

Sigma

Overload Laser (6HP): Fixed bug causing invisible hit box to remain when cancelling the move on startup.

Monster Hunter

Draw Slash (H): Removed OTG property

Dodge: Fixed bug that caused Monster Hunter to dodge in the opposite direction of what was input after certain situations like hitting an opponent who is in the air with Draw Slash at close range, etc.

All these changes are expected on December 5th. There’s also a good chance we could see an announcement soon about the remaining DLC characters coming to Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, possibly at PlayStation Experience.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.