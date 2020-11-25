Marvel X-Men: House of X HeroClix Unboxing

The X-Men are returning to HeroClix as like never before in the new Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X 5-figure booster set. The new release sees WizKids Games upgrading its figure sculpts for more heroic and detailed renderings, which means we're especially excited to unbox a brick of the new set. The set spotlights characters from the game-changing House of X and Powers of X miniseries, as well as the Dawn of X ongoing series that followed. The set's themes include the Quiet Council, the Five, Excalibur, X-Force, Marauders, Horsemen of Apocalypse, Otherworld, Starjammers, and others, with characters like Apocalypse, Moira, Glob Herman, Maggott, Rasputin, Old Man Phoenix, and more. ComicBook.com already previewed some of the stunning new figures, and now we have some in-hand to share. WizKids Games provided ComicBook.com with a brick of 10 boosters, plus the set's Fast Force, Dice and Token Pack, and play-at-home kit. figures in the new set. We're happy to now show off what we pulled in our packs. Keep reading to see for yourself. What do you think of these new HeroClix figures? Let us know in the comments. Marvel HeroClix: X-Men House of X goes on sale on December 9th at your local game store and via WizKids' online store.

Fast Forces, Dice and Tokens Pack, and Play at Home Kit Let's start with the non-randomized items that WizKids sent us. That includes the X-Men: House of X Fast Forces, Dice and Token Pack, and play-at-home kit. The Fast Forces assemble Krakoa's version of the CIA, the new X-Force. It includes the entire team -- Forge, Beast, Sage, Domino, Jean Grey, and Wolverine -- playable at 300 points. Next up is the Dice and Tokens pack. On one side of each token is the face of an important mutant -- Professor X, Kate Pryde, etc -- perfect for using as an action token. On the other is a bystander token. These are especially important for this set since they tie into the Krakoan Revival trait that several figures possess, which causes these bystanders to spawn. There's also dice sporting Tom Mueller's excellent redesign of the X-Men "X" logo. They all sport a green coloring, which is quite different from past X-Men sets and ties in nicely to the plant-based technology of Krakoa. Lastly, there's the play-at-home kit, which is -- in essence -- the organized play kit for the set sold directly to players. Selling to players is a great decision during a pandemic since many will be avoiding larger groups at game stores. The kit comes with one Rogue prize figure (this is Rogue after absorbing Apocalypse's powers) and a double-sided map featuring Otherworld and Krakoa (the Krakoa side may bring back some nostalgic feelings for players who have been around since the Giant-Size X-Men set). It's the perfect way to play with someone in your quarantine bubble, or you can just keep it all for yourself.

Booster #1 Okay, now let's dig into the boosters. Our first booster yields: Trinary

Sunspot

Havok

Tempus

Dr. Cecilia Reyes Trinary, Tempus, and Dr. Cecilia Reyes are all making their HeroClix debuts. Trinary's inclusion means I can finally finish my comics-accurate X-Men Red team (and also add robots to all my X-Men theme teams), and Tempus (a member of the Five) fleshes out the missing members of Cyclops' New Xavier School.

Booster #2 Onto our second booster gives us two more members of the Five. We pulled: Bishop

Domino

Polaris

Egg

Proteus Proteus and Egg (formerly known as Goldballs) are the two members of the Five that I mentioned. Each of them has a trait that enhances the use of the Krakoan Revival trait. Egg generates objects while Proteus increases a character's damage and makes that damage penetrating.

Booster #3 Booster #3 gives us our fourth member of the five, some original X-Men, a Starjammer, and a villain. We pulled: Dr. Alia Gregor

Corsair

Beast

Marvel Girl

Hope Summers Marvel Girl is a member of the Quiet Council of Krakoa, so she comes with the relevant keywords plus the Krakoan Revival trait, which lets her return friendly, lower-cost characters to the map when they're KOed. Hope Summers, as a member of the Five, gets a bonus when Krakoan Revival is used, getting to copy a power from the resurrected character for the rest of the game. Hope Summers also came with a Team-Up card. If she's on a team with other members of the Five, they get to heal the first they'd be KOed.

Booster #4 Some interesting character choices and a duplicate rare in this booster. We pulled: Dr. Alia Gregor

Shard

Rachel Summers

Sunspot

Proteus Shard, Bishop's sister from their dismal future, is making her first appearance in HeroClix. The uncommon Sunspot, unlike the common, is the first version of the character with the A.I.M. and Avengers keyword. That opens him up to a lot of additional theme team uses and should be welcome news for fans of his time in New Avengers and U.S.Avengers.

Booster #5 More original X-Men in this booster. We pulled: Shard

Sinister Clone

Kid Omega

Cyclops

Iceman Iceman's sculpt design is stunning, the perfect example of WizKids' new approach to designing their figures. Our Cyclops also came with a team up card giving him a bonus for joining forces with the classic X-Men Blue Squad. Here's the text: "TEAM UP: BEAST, GAMBIT, JUBILEE, PSYLOCKE, ROGUE, WOLVERINE: If 1+ listed friendly characters are on the map, Cyclops increases his roll for Leadership by 1. If 3+ are on the map, when Cyclops uses it, he considers characters within line of fire as adjacent."

Booster #6 With this booster, we complete our collection of the Five, and pull our first Super Rare! We pulled: Bishop

Elixir

Sunspot

Forge

Mother Mother represents one of the live Moira McTaggert led before this one as Moira X. This would be the life she lived by teaming up with Apocalypse. She's also a Title Character! Let's take a closer look at her card.

Booster #7 Our next booster yields a brotherly duo and the voice of Krakoa. We pulled: Cypher

Forge

Havok

Cyclops

Storm Cyclops and Havok have a fun trait representing how they're constantly trying to one-up one another. It's called "Sibling Rivalry" and gives on a stat boost on their next turn every time the other hits and opposing character.

Booster #8 The next booster gives us something Sinister and one of the Starjammers! We pulled: Dr. Alia Gregor

Sage

Wolverine

Mister Sinister

Ch'od Ch'od has a powerful Enhancement ability that gets better when using with other Starjammers (And why wouldn't you play as many Starjammers as possible? They're awesome) and can spawn a Cr'reee token. As a member of the Quiet Council, Sinister has the Krakoan Revival trait.

Booster #9 More Starjammers goodness in this booster! We pulled: Forge

Marvel Girl

Sinister Clone

Beast

Waldo This Marvel Girl came with a Team-Up card that gives bonus movement to her X-Force teammates while she's on a team with them. Waldo is a huge gain for a Starjammers theme team. He serves as mass transport and can spawn a Skorsky token. Take a look at his card below.

Booster #10 Our final booster gives us our chase figure! We pulled: Forge

Emma Frost

Sage

Karima

Rasputin Rasputin is the chase figure. She's a chimera from one of the past lives of Moira X, and she looks incredible wielding that Soulsword. She has powers representing all the various mutants that her genetic makeup borrows from, as you can see from her card below.