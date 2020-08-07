Marvel's Avengers: Here's When You Can Play the PS4 Beta

✖

Today is the big day for PlayStation 4 fans to get their first chance to play Marvel's Avengers thanks to the new beta, and we're here to get you all set for what you need to know, starting with when the actual beta kicks into gear. The Marvel's Avengers beta will kick off tonight at 9 PM in your local timezone and will run until 9 PM on August 9th, so you'll have the full weekend to give it a go. Now, that's for those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4, but Xbox and PC players will get their chance to play the demo on August 14th at 9 PM, and that will run until August 16th at 9 PM, though PS4 Players can get in on the fun too with an Open Beta during the same time period.

The last chance fans can get to play the game before launch is during the general Open Beta that starts on August 21st at 9 PM and runs until August 23rd at 9 PM.

We've had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

