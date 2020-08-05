Marvel's Avengers Beta Features "Just a Sliver" of Full Game Content

✖

Impressions are starting to roll out for Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers beta, and we definitely had some thoughts about the game as well. One of the aspects of the beta that seems to keep popping up in discussions is the environments, as there are only a few different ones fans can access and play through in the beta. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics Co-Head Scot Amos and Game Designer Lauryn Ash about the game and specifically the beta, and during the conversation, we asked about how much of the game's locales we actually see in the beta and if there will be far more in the full game. The good news is that it seems this is only a taste of what's to come.

"So to quantify that, certainly you've only seen the tip of the iceberg," Amos said. "As you said for the beta, we didn't want to give everything away, but we definitely wanted to give enough away that people get a sense that, 'Okay, it is global'. There are areas that I get to go to, there are areas you can go back into, but you've seen just a very small sliver of it. Then one of the things that's fun on launch day, there are more locations, more regions, and areas you haven't gotten to see at all yet, so that'll be fun for players to explore and discover. There are areas that you will replay again, but remember, one of the things that we're priding ourselves on is saying post-launch, as we add new heroes, we're also going to start adding new regions, and so that'll expand."

"So it'll get to a point of like, 'Oh, I've seen all these areas, but now I'm seeing them with new heroes. Okay, I can replay those areas with new heroes. That could feel fun.' Now you're seeing new areas and new heroes, and so I think we will continue to build, and surprise people with how much stuff is going to show up rapidly, that they're going to be like, 'Oh my God, this really is this amazing world, but it keeps expanding. I keep finding new places to go and play.' So I think they'll be surprised at how much there is," Amos said.

"In the beta itself, I know Scott always brings this up, so I'm excited I get to bring it up, is that there is a secret level in one of our levels," said Ash. "It's the ice level, so if you were able and lucky enough to actually explore, you have to find a cache from Nick Fury that will lead you to a totally different piece of content, but you have to do something totally different. It's a level in a level, and so, these areas are going to have that expandability, and that extensibility to carry you, not just with your heroes and replaying them with those deep core gameplay mechanics, but with the content itself. It's going to be ever progressing and ever-expanding."

