Marvel’s Avengers Dev Explains Why Everyone at Crystal Dynamics Loves Black Widow

One of the five playable characters revealed for Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia is Black Widow, and according to one developer on the game, she very well may be the most fun character to use. During a recent interview, lead combat designer Alex Napoli revealed that much of Crystal Dynamics’ team — the studio developing the game — considers Black Widow their favorite character, and this is partially thanks to how fun she is to use.

“I chalk it up to the fact that we get to play with her speed and finesse from an attack animation and ability standpoint and at the same time mix it with advanced tech and gadgets,” said Napoli while explaining why the superhero is so popular around the office to VG 24/7. “The result is that she feels incredibly versatile, being able to deal with all sorts of combat scenarios and amazing critical strike moves.”

Napoli also revealed Black Widow’s inspirations, noting she’s kind of the “speedy rogue-like assassin of the bunch.”

“I would say Widow’s inspiration is mostly based around realising the idea of Marvel’s Black Widow as a speedy rogue-like assassin,” said Napoli. “All of her attacks and abilities are designed around the concept of setting up enemies by putting them into exploitable states, which she can then use other abilities to take advantage of.”

As you may know, a large slab of fans have slammed Crystal Dynamics for their design of Black Widow, which apparently isn’t up to snuff for many. That said, while her character design sparks much debate, it sounds like everyone will agree she’s fun to play as, which, ultimately, is far more important.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release on May 15, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Marvel title, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”