Marvel’s Avengers Designers Explain How A-Day Created Ms. Marvel

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix made plenty of jaws drop when they announced that Ms. Marvel herself Kamala Khan would be joining Marvel’s Avengers as not only a playable character but also as an important part of the game’s narrative. That extends to her origins as well, which Crystal Dynamics Narrative Designer Hannah McLeod broke down during a presentation at New York Comic Con, and it seems Ms. Marvel owes her creation to A-Day, the same day that also broke up the Avengers.

“You first meet her on A-Day where she’s exposed to mysterious Terrigen Mist, which gives her extraordinary polymorphic powers,” McLeod said. “And then five years later with superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, Kamala has been hiding those powers until she unlocks a conspiracy that sets her on the path to becoming the hero she was always destined to be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As fans learn in the trailer, A-Day is the day that the Avengers lost their teammate Captain America in a huge Helicarrier explosion, and the Terrigen Mist was another byproduct of that explosion. After that we see the Avengers go their separate ways, but if Ms. Marvel has her way, they will come back together to be the heroes we know and love.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

