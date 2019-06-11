Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Going Wild Following Trailer Reveal

Square Enix brought a ton of Final Fantasy content to this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, but there was one thing that many fans were getting excited to see. That would be Marvel’s Avengers, which is being brought to fans by Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, Nixxes Software, Crystal Northwest, Marvel Games, and Square Enix. Needless to say, fans are beyond excited to finally see what the studios have been up to when it comes to Earth’s mightiest heroes, and they are letting everyone else on the Internet know just how excited they truly are.

We’ve seen quite a bit about Marvel’s Avengers during the Square Enix press conference at E3 2019, and it is looking like a great adventure that will likely tug at the heart strings of fans everywhere. Of course, let’s not go there yet, but instead focus on the excitement at hand.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WE WANT IT NOW

MAY 15th 2020?!?!?? 😩😩😩



But I wanna assemble NOWWW#SquareEnix #E3 #MarvelsAvengers



(But thankfully I have a PS4 so I can try to get into that betaaa) — Danny Rivera (@dee__riv) June 11, 2019

PERFECTION

I am not mentally prepared to wait until May 15, 2020 for the new marvel avengers game. It looks perfect. #MarvelsAvengers #SquareEnixE3 #e3 — Pokemon Master Tom (@PokemonMasterT5) June 11, 2019

ANT-MAN IS HERE

ANT MAN IS IN THE GAME TOO!



IT COMES OUT MAY 2020!



YOOOOOOO!!!!#E32019 #SquareEnixE3 #MarvelsAvengers — Frankie (@FrankieCascio) June 11, 2019

IT SURE DOES LOOK COOL

#MarvelsAvengers looks like it’s going to be really freaking cool! I can’t wait to play it! — Skydragon (@SkystreamEnt) June 11, 2019

HOW ABOUT THAT CAST?

I’ll buy anything featuring Nolan North and Troy Baker. Best voice actors ever. #MarvelsAvengers #crystaldynamics #SquareEnix — Tony Johnson (@mightytonyj) June 11, 2019

FREE DLC FOR ALL!

IT SURE CAN’T!

YEAH, WHERE IS HE?

IT’S OKAY TO CRY

BEAUTIFUL

Marvel Avenger’s will be arriving on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders for the PlayStation and Xbox versions are live now. For more on the game, here is the official description:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.