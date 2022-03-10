Marvel’s Avengers Players Surprised With New Black Widow MCU Suit

Marvel’s Avengers has surprised players this week with a new suit for Black Widow that is based on one of the character’s appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Marvel’s Avengers launched back in 2020, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have continued to add a number of skins to the game that are meant to resemble various outfits from the MCU. Now, that trend has continued once again with Black Widow mirroring her look in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Available to purchase today (at least for some players), this new Age of Ultron suit for Black Widow sees the heroine donning the same attire that she wears in the second Avengers movie. “Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow’s Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron Outfit features a spy taking on an army of robots,” Crystal Dynamics said in the tweet revealing this new suit. The outfit, which you can see in the tweet below, gives us an idea of what Black Widow will look like in-game when wearing this new skin. Much like a number of the other MCU skins that have come to Marvel’s Avengers, Crystal Dynamics was quite faithful to the source material that this suit is based on.

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1501626473957892096

As mentioned, the only issue with this new skin release for Marvel’s Avengers is that it’s not going to be available for everyone at the same time. For those that play Avengers on Xbox and PC platforms, this Black Widow suit will become downloadable at some point today. However, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners will have to wait until a bit longer to see the skin come their way. Crystal Dynamics hasn’t given a specific launch date for the outfit on these platforms and has instead merely stated that it will drop at some point “next week.”

What do you think about this new Black Widow skin that has arrived in Marvel's Avengers? Is this an outfit that you're going to look to snag for yourself?