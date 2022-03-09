Marvel’s Avengers Has a Spider-Man: Far From Home Surprise Coming Tomorrow

Marvel’s Avengers has a special Spider-Man: Far From Home and MCU surprise for Avengers fans, and it’s dropping tomorrow. When Spider-Man was added to Marvel’s Avengers last year, it was alongside zero additional story content. At the time, developer Crystal Dynamics explained this controversial decision away by claiming the team didn’t want to work on the content that would be locked behind PlayStation exclusivity. This hasn’t changed, but Crystal Dynamics has started to show Spider-Man fans some love with the occasional release of new MCU suits for the character. This time, Crystal Dynamics is adding a Spider-Man: Far From Home suit to the game, and it’s doing this tomorrow.

More specifically, Crystal Dynamics has announced that tomorrow, via the in-game marketplace, it will release the Stealth Outfit that Peter Parker is gifted from Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Of course, the suit will only be available to PS4 and PS5 users, though we don’t know how much it will cost. Presumably, it will be in line with previous MCU suits, but this isn’t stated.

What we do have is our first look at the recreated MCU suit, which you can check out below, courtesy of the game’s Twitter account:

You can't trick him anymore.



Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Stealth Outfit from Spider-Man: Far From Home shows Peter blending into the night.



Get it in the PS4/PS5 Marketplace on March 10! pic.twitter.com/biPM5xOjJy — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 9, 2022

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on all things Marvel’s Avengers and all things Marvel in general — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

