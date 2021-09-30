Marvel’s Avengers Fans Aren’t Happy With the New Captain America MCU Suit

Marvel’s Avengers has added a new Captain America MCU suit, and some players aren’t happy with the outfit. Much like the game itself, the MCU suits so far have consistently divided fans. While some suits have earned the praise of the game’s player base, others have birthed backlash and open edCrystal Dynamics up to criticism. If you’re a Marvel’s Avengers fan, you’ll know the criticism lodged against some of the game’s MCU suits have been because said suit falls short of being faithful recreations. And that’s exactly why the new Captain America suit is being slammed.

As Crystal Dynamics notes, the suit is inspired by Captain America’s suit in Avengers: Infinity War. And the actual suit clearly is inspired by this iconic outfit. That said, the shield isn’t. Rather than give Captain America the proper shield, Crystal Dynamics has made no changes to the shield, leaving the outfit incomplete. And this is where players are taking umbrage with the release.

Of course, changing the shield isn’t as straightforward as fans make it sound, but others have noted that even some scratches and imperfections to represent Captain America’s time fighting in Wakanda would have been a nice touch.

Collecting cosmetics is one of the few appeals to sticking with the game right now. When Spider-Man releases later this year, this will change, but in the meanwhile, the game doesn’t have much going on but the release of new cosmetics. In other words, you would think Crystal Dynamics would be going above and beyond to ensure these MCU suits are beyond perfect, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here. In the most recent and related news, developer Crystal Dynamics dropped some new details on Spider-Man over the weekend.

