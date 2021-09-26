Marvel’s Avengers Developer Reveals New Spider-Man Details

Marvel’s Avengers has been out for more than a year now, but one of the most highly-anticipated features from the game has not been offered just yet: the game’s Spider-Man DLC. The character will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions, which might lead some players to believe that Peter Parker’s appearance might not be as fleshed out as we’ve previously seen for Kate Bishop, Clint Barton, and Black Panther. However, in a Discord Q&A, senior producer Dan Matalack revealed that fans can expect to see more than just a new playable character added.

“Spider-Man is what we call an ‘event’ so he will have a cut scenes and a story for sure,” said Matalack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the game’s release, Crystal Dynamics has added a significant amount of extra content to Marvel’s Avengers. Most recently, the game added the Black Panther alongside the War for Wakanda DLC. Players can purchase tons of different skins for the hero, and presumably that will be the case for Spider-Man, as well. It will be interesting to see what kind of story the developer adds for Peter Parker, and the costumes that will be made available, as well. Hopefully, Crystal Dynamics will ensure the Spider-Man content is worth the wait!

Unfortunately, a set release date has not yet been revealed for Spider-Man. Earlier this month, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that the DLC will be released before the end of the year. With October just around the corner, that means we’ll be seeing it sometime in the next few months, so fans shouldn’t have much longer to wait. Crystal Dynamics has also confirmed that more content will be released in 2022, including more heroes and villains added. All in all, there should be quite a bit more to keep fans of the game busy!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to play as Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Are you happy he’ll be accompanied by story content? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: MP1st]