Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Biggest Game of 2026 So Far

Xbox Game Pass has two new games today. One of these games isn’t that noteworthy, but the other is arguably the biggest addition so far this year, as it is certainly the most popular game the Microsoft subscription service has added so far this year. Unfortunately for Xbox Game Pass Premium and Essential subscribers, it is limited to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. The latter is obviously not available on console, while the former runs at $30 a month. And it is limited to these versions, not because it is a Day One game, but because it is in addition to EA Play.

Sometime during today, February 5, the following two games will be added to Xbox Game Pass: EA Sports Madden NFL 26 and Paw Patrol Rescue Wheels: Championship. Unlike the former, the latter is available via the Premium tier, but not the Essential tier. It is the former that is more noteworthy, though.

The 6th Best-Selling Game of 2025

EA Sports Madden NFL 26 was notably the 6th best-selling game of 2025, behind only the five following games: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Monster Hunter Wilds, Borderlands 4, NBA 2K26, and Battlefield 6. Of course, if you are not an American football fan, then this won’t do anything for you, but there are a lot of NFL fans, especially in the United States.

Considering the game normally costs $70 — though it can often be found on sale — there are some on Xbox and PC who are no doubt interested but weren’t willing to pay AAA prices for it. In fact, it’s normal for many fans of various EA games to wait until they are added to EA Play about six months later. If you are one of these people, your time has arrived. And this is a permanent addition, or a permanent addition until its licenses expire and it is delisted in the next couple of years.

If these new Xbox Game Pass games don’t tickle your fancy, you will have to wait until next week for more games to arrive. To this end, on February 10, Relooted is set to arrive, followed by BlazBlue: Entropy Effect X, Starsand Island, and Roadside Research on February 12, and then High on Life 2 and Kingdom Come Deliverance on February 13.

