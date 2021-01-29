New Tomb Raider Game Confirmed

✖

A new Tomb Raider has been seemingly confirmed, but it doesn't sound like Square Enix and Crystal Dynamic will be revealing it anytime soon. In 2021, the pair are celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the series, which over the years has inspired many, including Uncharted. To celebrate the milestone, the pair will release new "nostalgic content," interact with the community in new ways, and of course, have a couple of surprises.

For now, it's unclear what type of nostalgic content Tomb Raider fans should look forward to, but the series game director, Will Kerslake does confirm the team is already working on Lara Croft's next big adventure, though right now, there are zero details to share on this adventure. However, Kerslake does hint that the project will bridge the original PS1 games with the recent reboot trilogy in some way, but again, details on how it will do this aren't divulged.

“We envision the future of Tomb Raider unfolding after [the rebooted trilogy], telling stories that build upon both the breadth of Core Design and Crystal Dynamics’ games, looking to unify these timelines,” said Kerslake in the video below. “With Tomb Raider’s extensive history, this is not an easy task, and we ask for patience as we go through the process.”

We're celebrating 25 Years of Tomb Raider throughout 2021, with community features, nostalgic content, and surprises along the way! pic.twitter.com/cOmsfVj8jr — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) January 27, 2021

Right now, there's no indication on when we will hear more about what Lara Croft is doing next, but you'd assume we would hear about it sometime this year given that it's the 25-year anniversary. Further, it's been 2-3 years since we last saw the franchise, so it's not unreasonable to expect a reveal could come this year, and with the context of the anniversary, you'd expect one to come this year, though, for now, neither Square Enix nor Crystal Dynamics is committing to as much.

For more coverage on all things Tomb Raider and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, guides, deals, and more -- click here.

H/T, Push Square.