Marvel’s Avengers Fans Surprised With New MCU Suit

Marvel’s Avengers fans have been surprised with a new Thor MCU suit. Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics took a while to start releasing MCU suits, but once they opened the gates and released the first post-launch MCU suit, they’ve been releasing them at a fairly steady rate since. Unfortunately, there are still no MCU suits for the game’s new character, Spider-Man, and there likely won’t be given the character is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. What players do have is a new Thor suit, and players seem to be liking the latest MCU suit.

Since the aforementioned pair began to release MCU suits, it’s been a controversial process, with some suits causing substantial backlash due to the small cosmetic tweaks they made. That said, this doesn’t seem to be a problem for the new Thor suit, which is, so far, being praised by fans over on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Does he look to be in a gaming mood? Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor’s Marvel Studios’ The Avengers Outfit features a god forming an alliance to thwart his brother’s plans,” reads an official blurb about the suit from the Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account.

As noted in the tweet below, the suit is set to release tomorrow on December 9. How much it will cost, we don’t know, but it will presumably cost the same price as other premium MCU skins, which is to say, it won’t be cheap.

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1468641529254215683

Marvel’s Avengers is available worldwide via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the game — including not just the latest official news, but the latest rumors, leaks, snd speculation — click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you think of this new Thor MCU suit?