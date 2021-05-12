Marvel's Avengers Fans Slam New MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers fans aren't happy with the latest MCU suit. Last week, the Avengers game was updated with an MCU suit for Black Widow. The game's first MCU suit was instantly met with backlash, causing division among fans in the process. At the time, many critiqued the skin for not having the appropriate hair or weapons. Fast-forward a week, and now the game is being updated with its second MCU suit, this time for Hawkeye. And just like the Black Widow suit, this one is being slammed.

Tomorrow, May 13, a Hawkeye suit inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring "the master archer in dark attire perfect for a battle in the rain," will be added, presumably for 1,400 credits like the Black Widow suit. That said, it sounds like many fans of the game will not be buying it.

In the replies to a tweet revealing the suit, fans are slamming Crystal Dynamics for keeping the character bald rather than give him a mohawk or a mask and hood. Meanwhile, others have called out the suit for its bow and arrows still being purple. In other words, players aren't happy just how "inspired" the suit is.

Between the Hawkeye MCU suit and the Black Widow MCU suit, players are starting to lose patience with Crystal Dynamics, and many are now worried what the Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, and other MCU suits will look like.