Marvel's Avengers Fans Slam New MCU Suit
Marvel's Avengers fans aren't happy with the latest MCU suit. Last week, the Avengers game was updated with an MCU suit for Black Widow. The game's first MCU suit was instantly met with backlash, causing division among fans in the process. At the time, many critiqued the skin for not having the appropriate hair or weapons. Fast-forward a week, and now the game is being updated with its second MCU suit, this time for Hawkeye. And just like the Black Widow suit, this one is being slammed.
Tomorrow, May 13, a Hawkeye suit inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring "the master archer in dark attire perfect for a battle in the rain," will be added, presumably for 1,400 credits like the Black Widow suit. That said, it sounds like many fans of the game will not be buying it.
In the replies to a tweet revealing the suit, fans are slamming Crystal Dynamics for keeping the character bald rather than give him a mohawk or a mask and hood. Meanwhile, others have called out the suit for its bow and arrows still being purple. In other words, players aren't happy just how "inspired" the suit is.
Between the Hawkeye MCU suit and the Black Widow MCU suit, players are starting to lose patience with Crystal Dynamics, and many are now worried what the Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, and other MCU suits will look like.
Wait, Where's The Mohawk?
wow....shaved head seriously? Really Where is The MO HAWK? pic.twitter.com/JpdUBMe0Qy— 𝘊𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘴 ⓧ𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘳 (@IAmProfessorX) May 12, 2021
Are You Kidding Me?
Expected No hair ,, are you kidding me @PlayAvengers pls add the basic hair at least????— S.SHAKCTIVEL 🔥🎮 (@SHAKCTI101) May 12, 2021
Could Have At Least Gone With the Mask and Hood
outfit is AMAZING but the head…. come on 😭
you could’ve done the mask and hood ?— Assemblers | tfatws era (@assemblers_) May 12, 2021
Hot Garbage
Remember when you said they wouldn’t be inspired but rather directly from the movie? Guess that was a lie because this is hot garbage.— KombatWombat9853 (@KombatWombat98) May 12, 2021
Yikes
I’m getting it because I’m getting every mcu skin but this is a yikes— lawson hudson (@lawsonhudson61) May 12, 2021
Deliberately Ignoring Feedback
Why bald Clint? Literally everyone has made it clear multiple times that we don't like bald Clint.
You could have just used the hair from his casual day off outfits. Even that would have been fine. But no, you continually, deliberately choose to ignore feedback at every turn.— All-Father Designs (u/WolverineKuzuri93) (@AllFatherWorks) May 12, 2021
Why Don't the Weapons Match?
I mean.. you could have made the bow and arrows black too.— AnkhThePhoenix (@thehitmanzack) May 12, 2021
Ball Dropped Once Again
Another lovely skin, but the ball is once again dropped due to inaccurate hair.— Nathan (@XyoticTV) May 12, 2021
Starting to Get Worried
I’m up in the air about the outfit but it looks cool but y’all had a model of Clint with hair wtf y’all didn’t use that one ???🤦🏾♂️I can understand widow being a lot more work but Clint? I.m REALLY worried for what Thor’s going to look like 😳— minogreentv1 (@minogreentv11) May 12, 2021