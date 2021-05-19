Marvels Avengers Fans Shocked Over New Iron Man MCU Suit

Marvel's Avengers players are in love with the new Iron Man MCU suit. After swinging out with Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, Marvel's Avengers has finally knocked it out of the park with its new MCU skin for Iron Man, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet revealing the suit suggest. With the aforementioned characters, the replies were largely negative, for a variety of reasons. This time, the majority of replies aren't just positive, but very positive.

Today, the game's official Twitter account not only revealed the suit, but relayed word that it will be out tomorrow, May 20, for 1,400 credits. Inspired by the MCU, Iron Man's Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame outfit "shows what a man with one shot to save the world looks like."

Unlike the aforementioned suits, Crystal Dynamics changed the head of the character to align with the rest of suit. With the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow suits, the hair/head of the characters weren't changed, making the skins look more like re-skins than proper outfits. As you would expect, these suits got lambasted by hardcore Marvel fans who wanted more replica than inspired.

Alongside Captain America, Iron Man's MCU suit was the most highly-anticipated MCU suit at the time the run was announced, so Crystal Dynamics chose a good one to get it right.