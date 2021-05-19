Marvels Avengers Fans Shocked Over New Iron Man MCU Suit
Marvel's Avengers players are in love with the new Iron Man MCU suit. After swinging out with Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye, Marvel's Avengers has finally knocked it out of the park with its new MCU skin for Iron Man, or at least that's what the replies to the tweet revealing the suit suggest. With the aforementioned characters, the replies were largely negative, for a variety of reasons. This time, the majority of replies aren't just positive, but very positive.
Today, the game's official Twitter account not only revealed the suit, but relayed word that it will be out tomorrow, May 20, for 1,400 credits. Inspired by the MCU, Iron Man's Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame outfit "shows what a man with one shot to save the world looks like."
Unlike the aforementioned suits, Crystal Dynamics changed the head of the character to align with the rest of suit. With the Hulk, Hawkeye, and Black Widow suits, the hair/head of the characters weren't changed, making the skins look more like re-skins than proper outfits. As you would expect, these suits got lambasted by hardcore Marvel fans who wanted more replica than inspired.
Alongside Captain America, Iron Man's MCU suit was the most highly-anticipated MCU suit at the time the run was announced, so Crystal Dynamics chose a good one to get it right.
JEJDKAOEOR THIS IS WMAZINGGGGY
HULK AND IRON MAN TOMORROW ?? JEJDKAOEOR THIS IS WMAZINGGGGY— Assemblers | tfatws era (@assemblers_) May 19, 2021
Not a Re-Skin, and I Love That
Not a re-skin, and I love that. So you'll get my money for it. Looking forward to Cap and Thor's skins 👌🏽.— Old Man Logan (@sinned_izzle) May 19, 2021
It's Perfect
HOLY CRAP ITS PERFECT pic.twitter.com/28KRZL0r2F— Noob-Cat (@Thevoid2gaming) May 19, 2021
Favorite Game of All Time
This can’t be real life 😭😭😭😭FAVORITE GAME OF ALL TIME— INH Gamer (@INHGamer) May 19, 2021
YOOOOOO
YOOOOOO— 👑🐾 Marvel’s Avengers Updates (@PlayAvenger) May 19, 2021
Aw That's Hot
Got My Money
Dude that is actually accurate I’m definitely getting it you guys got my money pic.twitter.com/fZdFqD8wML— Dillon Francis (@dillonafrancis) May 19, 2021
RIP Wallet
Holy F*uck my wallet— The Drifting Crusader (@Wayne_H_C) May 19, 2021
This Looks Sick
Credit where credit is due, this looks sick.— Qushu92 (@Qushu92) May 19, 2021
Cool, Now Let's See the Cap Skin...
please
put up the cap skin
please pic.twitter.com/H9QUzHyveq— Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) May 19, 2021