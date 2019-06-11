Marvel’s Avengers Fans Are Asking “Where’s Hawkeye?”

Marvel’s Avengers has now been fully revealed by Square Enix, and so have the characters that you’ll be able to play as. As expected, you’ll be able to play with your friends as Earth’s mightiest heroes – or at least most of them anyway. Captain America, Iron Man, Bruce Banner, Thor, and Black Widow all made appearances, but Hawkeye was noticeably absent. So noticeable in fact that people have already been led to the inevitable question: Where is Hawkeye?

There are a couple of possible answers to that, though it’s hard to know for sure where he is since we only know a little about the game so far. Perhaps he’s somewhere in the game and just isn’t a playable character, an outcome that some Avengers fans might begrudgingly accept. The harsher outcome is that he’s not even in the game at all and that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have opted to skip over his inclusion entirely.

We’ll have to see what the plans are for Hawkeye as we get closer to the game’s release date on May 15th, but until then, enjoy the reactions of disgruntled and inquisitive people who are wondering where their star Avenger is.

Foreshadowing?

No hawkeye in this photo. Scene of Tony saying “We failed him.” Those bastards killed Clint. pic.twitter.com/cYXlmvR9aA — Richard Barber (@RichardTBarber) June 11, 2019

Cool Costumes, but Where’s Hawkeye?

The Avengers game looks okay. Need to see more. Costumes are questionable. Wish they included the cast from the films. WHERE IS HAWKEYE pic.twitter.com/oBY2fdktYi — Aniq 🏆 × 6 (@RaniqDesigns) June 11, 2019

People Have Noticed

Also, I can’t believe they shafted my man Hawkeye from the main story roster. Glad I’m not the only one disturbed by this omission pic.twitter.com/0s3lgVVltA — Pen (@ck_pnp) June 11, 2019

How Hawkeye Must Feel

Hawkeye is like after that Avengers reveal 😭#E32019 pic.twitter.com/cJ15lCmoj1 — IKO THE RAINMAN (@IKOTHERAINMAN) June 11, 2019

Hawkeye Who?!

Is Hawkeye a Joke?

Slept Through the Announcement

hawkeye while the rest of the avengers were being told that they were getting a video game pic.twitter.com/xyyUd1q0Ql — Briah @ my E3 epic gamer girl throne🎮🍹 (@Rahxbi) June 11, 2019

Hank, but No Hawk

Hawkeye fans seeing Hank Pym show up at the end of the Avengers reveal pic.twitter.com/1Ao3xnGU2N — Carlos A. Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) June 11, 2019

No Hawkeye, No Buy!