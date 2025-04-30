Assassin’s Creed Shadows Roadmap Promises New Content & Collabs

While Assassin’s Creed Shadows only launched about a month ago, Ubisoft already has plans for the game’s future. Players can expect quite a lot in the game’s content roadmap for the game’s first year of releases. These post-launch updates will introduce expansion DLCs offering new quests, Codex entries, and more to further allow players to explore Japan. However, the stand-out announcement in this teaser is the plan to include special collaborations in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Ubisoft hasn’t been shy about doing collaborations between its own games and others, so there is a lot of debate about what this means for the game. That said, there is plenty to see in the Assassin’s Creed Shadows roadmap for year one.

Ubisoft did not give any hints as to what these collaborations will be, nor was a timeline given. But these collaborations will be free to Assassin’s Creed Shadows when they arrive. Many expect another Ubisoft series to appear in the game either as a special cosmetic or story mission but it remains to be seen.

Assassin’s Creed shadows Post-Launch Roadmap for year one.

Setting aside these mystery collaborations, players do have a good look at what content they can expect going forward for both free and paid content through regular title updates. Early May sees the first addition, a new free story quest, The Works of Luis Frois. This explores the work of a historical scholar. Players can also expect a Codex update and quality-of-life update.

Later in May comes the big parkour update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Players will have even more mobility options whether they are leaping from rooftop to rooftop or trying to escape a chasing guard. In addition, a photo mode update will arrive at this time.

June sees the second story drop, added another free story quest and a new ally for your league in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Players can also enjoy new difficulty settings, gameplay immersion options, an open-world alarm system, and a minor update that lets headgear be seen in cutscenes.

Assassin’s Creed shadows Post-Launch Roadmap expanded.

This content is enough to get fans excited on its own, but Ubisoft has even more plans for Assassin’s Creed Shadows within the first. The first official expansion, Claws of Awaji, is also planned for this year. Here is everything else you can expect the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free Upcoming Content New Game + Community Feedback Updates New Story Drops Special Collaborations Codex Updates Animus Content New Rewards



New content will start dropping early in May with more staggered into June, so expect another roadmap around that time to indicate what’s next.