Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Will Be Revealed at SDCC 2019

Marvel’s Avengers was officially revealed last month, providing comic book and gaming fans with something potentially amazing to look forward to. While the game is not officially set to debut until next year, plenty of people are excited to learn more about the title. We recently learned a bit more about the co-op experience that will be featured in Marvel’s Avengers as well as the combat that will be going on. Much like the comics, films, and TV shows over the years, the upcoming game will have plenty of action on display. For those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, that action will be present in the form of actual gameplay.

Gameplay for Marvel’s Avengers has yet to make a public appearance, so this will definitely be a treat for fans during the upcoming convention. Unfortunately, it will only be for those in attendance as the panel will not be livestreamed on the Internet. “Join Shaun Escayg, creative director at Crystal Dynamics, and the performance cast of Marvel’s Avengers for a special presentation that will include new information and the first public gameplay reveal for Hall H attendees only,” reads the listing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what Hall H attendees can expect to see during the panel at SDCC 2019, lead designer Philippe Therien recently discussed the combat that will be featured in Marvel’s Avengers. “We’ve got a cool mix of melee and ranged combat going on, some characters that only work one type or the other,” he said. “Because we have both multiplayer and campaign you’ll see cases where sometimes the experience is more directed, or some places you’ll just be left to your own devices and left to work out what to do. The Avengers go to many different places in this game, it varies where you’re at.”

The Marvel Games panel is set to take place on July 18th at 1:30 pm PT in Hall H. For the full schedule of what Marvel Entertainment has planned for this year’s SDCC, that can be found right here. As for Marvel’s Avengers itself, the highly anticipated game will launch on May 15, 2020 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe we’ll have a long wait until the gameplay is revealed to the public? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PC Gamer.