Marvel’s Avengers: How To Complete StarkTech Outfits Mission

Marvel’s Avengers packs in some epic moments into its story campaign, and while each of those levels is challenging, one in particular is more challenging than the rest, and it might surprise you why. Right before the final story mission of the game there is a quest you must complete called Starktech Outfits, and while the game tells you why you need to do this (to build your upgraded suits before the final confrontation), it doesn’t tell you where to go to best complete it, and since this is right before the final battle, you’re going to want to move through it quickly so you can wrap up the story. That’s why we’re giving you all the information you need to get it done quickly so you can move on.

The mission requires you to harvest 1 Energy Amplifier from a fallen Prime Synthoid, 2 Optic Decoders from fallen Riotbots, and 20 Memory Chips from fallen Synthoids. The 20 is not really the problem, as Synthoids are the standard enemy and can be pretty much found anywhere, but the other two might pose a bit of a problem if you don’t know where to look.

You can actually get all in one go if you take on Captain America’s Iconic Mission, Rockets Red Glare, but be forewarned, it is tough at times, especially if you haven’t got some decent gear already. If you’re prepared though and have some patience you can get pretty much all of the items you need here,

If you’ve got everyone you need aside from the Prime Synthoids, you can head to the Communication Nexus Sabotage Drop mission, though you might need to replay it several times, as the Prime Synthoids don’t always show up. You’ll know them because of their glowing purple staffs.

As for the Riotbots, they look like stockier beekeepers and have large riot shields, and with all of these, not every enemy will drop what you need, so you might need to take on several to get the harvested items you require for the mission.

Once you’ve got everything though you’ll get some sweet new costumes and entry to the final mission, and it’s a doozy.

