Marvel's Avengers Ending Explained

✖

Marvel fans are starting to make their way through Marvel's Avengers, and it is quite an action-packed adventure. There's a lot to see and do, and that goes for the end of the campaign as well. Whether you've played through the story and just want to know if you missed anything or you just want to know what happens ahead of time, we're here to break down what happens at the end of the game. Spoilers obviously coming so if you haven't finished the game yet you've been warned.

The final battle takes place between MODOK and the Avengers, and once you've managed to take him down (in epic fashion courtesy of Ms. Marvel by the way), we see what the world looks like post-Dark Terrigen attack.

The world now knows the Avengers are back in action, but the team still has to win over a major amount of the populace, as many are distrustful after the events of A-Day, even though they know Captain America is back.

(Photo: ComicBook)

A.I.M is now being run by Monica Rappichini, who was infected with the same regenerative serum she gave to George, and since he injected her with it she's started cloning herself. She is now in charge of A.I.M., but this seems to be an opening to A.I.M being split into two factions, and who knows, maybe a whole new organization might be coming into play as well.

We then see that S.H.I.E.L.D. is starting to get back up and running, and your mission now is to help Maria Hill get the organization up to full speed. That said, we still don't know what happened to Nick Fury, as he went off the grid after A-Day.

(Photo: ComicBook)

Last but not least is the after-credits scene, which shows us the impaled Kree Sentinel that MODOK took control of in the final battle. We then see a compartment in its chest open up to reveal a small capsule or ship of some kind, which then takes off into the sky. We don't know where it's going, but we do have some ideas.

That's how Marvel's Avengers ends, and you can find the official description for the game below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What did you think of the ending? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.