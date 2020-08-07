Marvel's Avengers HQ Features an Amazing Endgame Easter Egg

✖

Marvel's Avengers is full of fun nods to Marvel lore, both from the comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and you don't even have to go outside of your headquarters to find one of the biggest Easter Eggs from the MCU. When players start up the beta, they'll need to go through a few single-player levels, including the Golden Gate Bridge sequence, but once you actually get to the slick Avengers ship, you'll be able to explore a bit. After a mission with Hulk and Ms. Marvel, you can return to the ship and explore even more of it, and this is where you'll come across a pretty fun Easter Egg that Ant-Man fans will definitely get a kick out of, which turns out to be his RV.

Yep, you can find the RV that Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and Scott Lang used to send Scott into the Quantum Realm in Marvel's Avengers, and here's how you do it.

Once you unlock the rest of the ship (after the Tundra mission), you head out of the control room towards Kamala's room once more. You'll notice that the large door next to it is now unblocked, and you can head in to find the large hangar that houses the Quinjet.

Head downstairs and around the Quinjet, and towards the left back portion of the hangar you'll find the RV just chilling there, though we did not spot a world-saving rat anywhere in the vicinity. That said, doesn't mean there isn't one somewhere around, so keep your eyes peeled.

You can check out the RV in all its glory in the images above and below.

We've had a chance to run through the beta, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is an ambitious game, starting with a global high-stakes race to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers. But that’s just the beginning. To ensure a continuing heroic experience for all players, the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers expands, and threats escalate with each new post-release Super Hero, region and story arc delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game.

Players in Marvel’s Avengers are also able to customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in a number of ways. While each Super Hero plays true to their unique power sets, each has the flexibility to play differently based on the gear you equip them with and the skills you enable, so no two player’s heroes plays in exactly the same way. Each hero has dynamic combo systems, Heroic moves, an intrinsic ability, and signature move sets to unlock and customize – many inspired by classic moves from the 80 years of Marvel history in all media, others crafted as originals just for this game."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

