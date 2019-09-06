New Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Video Highlights Hulk, Reveals Joe Fixit

Today, Crystal Dynamics released the second Marvel’s Avengers character profile video, this time for Hulk/Bruce Banner, providing PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players a brief taste at that they can expect from the green giant when the game releases next year. More specifically, the official Twitter account for the game has posted a new video that provides a finer and deeper look at Hulk. The video is only about 30-seconds long, but it does feature new Hulk gameplay, some general information about the character, and reveals one of Hulk’s alternate outfits, Joe Fixit, which is just Hulk in a fancy pinstripe suit and a matching hat. This outfit was previously leaked, but this is the first time Crystal Dynamics has unveiled it to the public in an official capacity.

“In Marvel’s Avengers the world is Hulk’s for the smashing,” adds the Twitter account in a separate tweet. “Former Nuclear Physicist Bruce Banner trades his genius-level intellect for superhuman strength and durability whenever The Hulk is unleashed to fight alongside his fellow Avengers.”

Who’s next in our Marvel’s Avengers Hero Week lineup? None other than the green giant himself! The incredible, unstoppable…HULK! pic.twitter.com/lsqnPvcJB1 — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 6, 2019

As you may know, the first character profile released was for Captain America, and it was followed-up by more information and media of the Avenger. In other words, expect more information and media on the Hulk in the coming days, including hopefully another alternate outfit reveal.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020, priced at $60. For more news and media on the Marvel game, be sure to check out all of our previous and comprehensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game itself, via an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”