Marvel's Avengers' Hulk Now Has Bunny Slippers

Marvel's Avengers is adding a brand-new skin that gives the Incredible Hulk some... *checks notes*... bunny slippers? Since Marvel's Avengers launched in 2020, it has been regularly supported with all kinds of new outfits. Some of them are new and original, some are based on popular comic runs, and others have taken direct inspiration from the MCU films. It has given players who are still playing the game ways to keep things fresh. Sadly, the game has been starved of major content updates. Outside of some story updates shortly after launch, the only other significant updates have been the Black Panther expansion in August 2021 and a PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man update. As of right now, the future of the game with regards to big new expansions remains unclear.

Regardless, it seems like Crystal Dynamics plans to continue to crank out new skins for Marvel's Avengers. The latest skin is Hulk's Bunnies and Bandoliers Outfit, which is inspired by Incredible Hulk #390 (1992). As one might expect, it features the Hulk wearing bunny slippers and a tank top with bandoliers for the gun on his back. Of course, it seems unlikely Hulk will be utilizing the gun in gameplay, but it's a fun touch nonetheless. The new outfit will be available within the marketplace in Marvel's Avengers starting tomorrow, June 16th, 2022.

Bunny slippers. That is all.



Hulk's Bunnies and Bandoliers Outfit is inspired by his smashingly unique fit from Incredible Hulk #390 (1992).



Get it in the Marketplace tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/V9XoxThAwg — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 15, 2022

Although some fans may be disappointed with the lack of major updates on Marvel's Avengers, it's great to see Crystal Dynamics adding new costumes for players to use. It may not be the content some fans want, but it's better than letting the game die entirely. As of right now, the game's future still has yet to be determined as Marvel will need to approve whether or not Embracer Group can continue operating the game. Embracer recently acquired a bunch of western studios from Square Enix, including Crystal Dynamics. It seems relatively unlikely that Marvel would shut the game down, but it remains to be seen.

Are you still playing Marvel's Avengers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.