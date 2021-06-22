Marvel's Avengers Is Leaking IP Addresses

✖

Marvel's Avengers fans on PlayStation 5 have noticed a new bug that displays the player's personal information on screen, including their IP address and username. The game's official Twitter account has confirmed that Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are aware of the issue. The account is advising players on PS5 that they should refrain from streaming the game or sharing screenshots until a fix can be applied. At this time, it's unclear how many players have been impacted by the issue, but a hotfix is currently slated to go live tomorrow at 8 am PT. For now, players should err on the side of caution!

The Tweets from the game's official Twitter account can be found embedded below.

PlayStation 5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until then as sensitive information may be displayed. — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 22, 2021

The issue seems to be a result of the game's latest update, which brings it up to version 1.8.0. Initially, the Marvel's Avengers Twitter account referred to the information on screen as "a floating string of text." However, players quickly realized that this was actually much more than just that. As a result, the account was inundated with replies from players upset about the issue. Hopefully, the bug hasn't caused any serious problems for those that were streaming before becoming aware of the issue!

Since the game's release last year, Marvel's Avengers has faced a number of struggles in the realm of public perception. From controversies surrounding the exclusive Spider-Man content, to the game's character designs, Marvel's Avengers has had some notable struggles. Despite this, the game maintains a faithful following, and Square Enix has continued to support it with a steady amount of additional content and DLC. Hopefully, those that enjoy sharing the game on sites like Twitch and YouTube can get back to doing so soon.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered this issue in Marvel's Avengers? Are you a fan of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!