Marvel’s Avengers Has a Loot Rarity System

One of Marvel’s Avengers’ most talked about features is the customization system that allows players to tweak their heroes’ appearances and abilities. When you’re customizing Captain America and the rest of the Avengers, you’ll be using loot that you’ve found in the game. Like other loot-heavy games, it appears that Marvel’s Avengers will have its own rarity system where certain loot is more difficult to get, though you’re not going to be swapping out Thor’s hammer for Captain America’s shield or anything like that.

This confirmation of the loot rarity system existing in Marvel’s Avengers comes from Wccftech who spoke to Crystal Dynamics creative director Noah Hughes who was asked about the game’s loot. More specifically, he was asked whether there would be a rarity system or not with different tiers of items like legendary and epic given as an example. Hughes responded to say that there will indeed be gear that’s harder to get and will therefore give you better perks.

“Yeah, definitely the equipment, the gear that you’ll be collecting,” Hughes told Wccftech. “There’s plenty of gear that is much more difficult to acquire and it’s going to give you additional benefits. Part of the fun is to start as a very powerful superhero, but through the acquisition of skills and gear, I really feel like your tailoring that character. And part of that is a sense of difficulty to acquire that gear so that when you finally have it, it feels like a story. ‘I did this and now I’m ready for this bigger fight.’”

Of course, until we see the loot system in action, there are still some questions to be answered. Items could fall into explicitly defined tiers like purple items, gold items, and the usual names like “legendary,” though it could just be that you look at an item that was hard to get and see it clearly has better stats or effects than what you’re using.

We already know from previous discussions about the game that players would have the option to customize their heroes both in terms of abilities and appearances, though the extent of that customization feature is still unknown. Hughes was asked whether Thor would always have his iconic hammer or not as an example and confirmed that, so players won’t be swapping out that item for other weapon drops.

“Yeah. And that’s the balance between the outfit and the gear,” Hughes said. “And in this context, we treat the design of the owner as part of the outfit. So he may have an outfit that expresses the beholder that was appropriate to that outfit, but he may have equipment that he can equip that is not visually expressed.”

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.

