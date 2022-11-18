Marvel's Avengers Reveals Another New Comics-Inspired Costume

Marvel's Avengers has rolled out a number of new costumes lately, and developer Crystal Dynamics continues to dig deep into the back issues to find obscure options. Today, the game debuted another new design, this one for Iron Man. The Cold Iron armor first appeared in Iron Man volume 5, #24. In that issue, Tony used a special set of armor to infiltrate Svartalfheim, better known as the home of the Dark Elves. The issue was illustrated by Luke Ross, who presumably designed the armor in question.

A brief teaser for the Cold Iron armor can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

💥 Iron Man’s ‘Cold Iron’ Outfit arrives in the Marketplace today. Inspired by “Iron Man (Vol 5) #24,” this is the suit the Hero wears during a black ops mission gone horribly wrong in Svartalfheim, the home of the Dark Elves.



📃 War Table Weekly: https://t.co/JREAw2ELEN pic.twitter.com/qVGeQgxuRS — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 17, 2022

Of course, Marvel's Avengers fans couldn't help but point out the similarities to War Machine's design! While Rhodey is not one of the playable characters in the game, the character seems like he would make a logical addition. War Machine has been around for decades in the comics, and he's well-known among casual audiences thanks to his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the character set to star in Iron Man: Armor Wars, Rhodey would seem to be an ideal choice for Marvel's Avengers. It's unclear what the developer's plans are after the release of the Winter Soldier, but fans clearly have a favorite in mind!

For now, fans will just have to settle for the content announced, and any additional costumes added. One of the best things about these obscure costumes is that their presence in the game just might encourage fans to check out some comics they might not have read otherwise. Characters like Iron Man have been around for decades now, and in that time, they've had a lot of different designs. Hopefully Crystal Dynamics will continue to find a lot more unique designs!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers? Do you plan on snagging the new Iron Man outfit? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!