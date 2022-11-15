Marvel's Avengers Update Confirms Winter Soldier Release Date

Marvel's Avengers will officially get the Winter Soldier later this year when Bucky Barnes comes to the game as the newest playable hero on November 29th, the Marvel's Avengers creators said this week. The Winter Soldier will be part of the 2.7 Update which also includes another fight against MODOK. In the more traditional content expected with these sorts of updates, the Marvel's Avengers team said that the 2.7 Update will also include some adjustments for the game's heroes that are already available with more details to be revealed closer to the update's release.

We've known since August that the Winter Soldier would be coming to the game, so this week's announcement has given us a release date alongside some additional info. We know now, for example, who will play the role of the Winter Soldier in Marvel's Avengers. Scott Porter, the actor who portrayed the character in Lego Marvel's Avengers, returns as the Winter Soldier once more in Marvel's Avengers.

For those already ready to write off the Winter Soldier as a Captain America clone, the game's team previewed some of the differences that set the two similar heroes apart from one another.

"While echoes of Bucky's past training partners like Captain America and Black Widow can be seen in some of his move-set, he has made them his own and combined them with skills that flow from his Winter Soldier indoctrination and his cybernetic enhancements," a preview of the content explained. "Players will find all new animations, a new full skill tree, and heroic abilities all his own when they enter a mission as the Winter Soldier."

In addition to the Winter Soldier, the next update will also see the release of the Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat mission wherein players will fight against MODOK again.

"This Omega-Level Threat is a new end-game challenge headlined by a climactic confrontation with the deranged genius to end the danger once and for all. The Lab is a challenging AIM base that players will navigate before facing off one last time against MODOK in a grand multiplayer fight. MODOK has developed new tactics since players confronted him in San Francisco, and is designed to test our heroes in this new four-against-one fight."

Marvel's Avengers' 2.7 update with the Winter Soldier and more will release on November 29th.