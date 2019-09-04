Marvel’s Avengers to Show Off New Content at NYCC

Marvel Games, Square Enix, and Crystal Dynamics have announced that Marvel’s Avengers will be at New York Comic Con this year with new content to show off. More specifically, the trio have confirmed the game will make an appearance at the Marvel Games Panel from 3:00 to 4:30 PM ET, which will be presented at Madison Square Garden. According to an official press release, there will be an inside look at the latest on numerous games based on Marvel properties, such as Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Iron Man VR.

Marvel notes there will be many brand-new surprises and panel exclusives, plus some special guests joining Marvel Games Creative Director Bill Rosemann and others. At the moment of publishing, it’s a bit unclear whether the announcements and reveals will be exclusive to attendees, or whether Marvel Games plans to disperse all of the relevant information and media across the Internet.

Unfortunately, no further details were divulged, so for now we have no way of knowing how significant the reveals and announcements will be, but given that it’s New York Comic Con, it’s safe to assume they will be somewhat meaty.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. However, there’s word of a release date. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated Marvel title, be sure to peruse all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here on this link. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official story synopsis:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”