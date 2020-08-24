Marvel's Avengers Will Require a Lot of Storage Space on PS4

✖

When Marvel's Avengers releases next month, PlayStation 4 users will have to free up 90 GB of memory in order to install the game. That number was revealed thanks to the YouTube channel TheRelaxingEnd, in an unboxing video. That number is about double the space required for other superhero games such as Marvel's Spider-Man, or Batman: Arkham Knight, so those looking forward to the game might want to plan ahead before the game's release. As of this writing, it is unclear how much storage space will be required for the other versions of the game, but it seems likely that the number will be comparable.

Large download sizes have become increasingly common in video games, as of late. Call of Duty fans in particular have been dealing with significant download sizes with every update to Modern Warfare and Warzone. For those without extra hard drive space, it can make things difficult with each new release. Unfortunately, as games continue growing bigger heading into the next console generation, it seems likely that download sizes will continue to increase.

Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, Marvel's Avengers is a new take on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. In the game, players will be able to play as Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel in a third-person action game. Later updates will add Hawkeye to all versions of the game, while Spider-Man will be added as a PlayStation exclusive character. More DLC heroes will be added in future updates.

The start of Marvel's Avengers sees the team disband following the tragic events of A-Day. Five years later, the team must reassemble to combat a new threat, alongside the new Avenger, Ms. Marvel. The game will be playable single-player, or in co-op. Following the game's initial release on current consoles, a next-gen update for the game will be released for free. Further details about the update (and how much space that will require) are unavailable at this time.

Marvel's Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

Do you plan on checking out Marvel's Avengers? What do you think of the game's storage requirements? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.