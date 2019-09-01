Marvel’s Avengers Won’t Only Cater To Casual Players and Marvel Fans

Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia is designed to be played by everyone. Developer Crystal Dynamics wants anyone to be able to pick up the 2020 title and enjoy it, including more casual Marvel fans who perhaps don’t play video games on the daily or even weekly. However, according to the developer, it also won’t be catering to these players exclusively. Marvel’s Avengers is also being designed with more hardcore gamers in mind, gamers who look beyond the surface level action and want deeper mechanics from the games they play.

“While the goal is for everyone to be able to pick up and play, it’s important to provide enough depth in Marvel’s Avengers’ systems for players who love digging into stats and min-maxing their builds as much as they like combat and story,” writes the game’s official Twitter account.

To achieve this, there will be layering of gears, skills, perks, and upgrades that allow players to customize their heroes and playstyle to their liking. Meanwhile, each hero has their own range of unique moves and combos to master. And depending on the build you’re running, you can tap into a Hero-specific combo system and string together unique and more powerful moves. As you would expect, all of this news was greeted quite warmly by players anticipating the single-player action game meets co-op live-service title.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. That said, we do have word of a release date. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020, priced at $60.

