Marvel’s Avengers Has “Nearly Limitless” Customization Options

In Marvel’s Avengers there’s no create-a-character, you play as the Avengers. So far, we know Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Captain America will be playable. It’s unclear if more will be available at launch, but Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that more heroes will be added, for free, post-launch. Meanwhile, we know Hank Pym is in the game, as well as Nick Fury, though in what capacity is unclear. As for the villains, we know Taskmaster has a meaty role, and we also know Abomination is present in some fashion. Further, Crystal Dynamics promises there will also be some lesser-known characters throw into the mix. That all said, while the game will only have established heroes and villains from the Marvel universe, that doesn’t mean there won’t be room for customization. In fact, there’s going to be a ton fo customization, “nearly limitless,” more specifically.

“Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. When combined with original, fan-favorite, and classic outfits, there are nearly limitless ways to customize these iconic Heroes,” reads an official snippet about the game.

As you can see, in addition to presumably things like emotes, outfit customization is going to bebig part of the game, and presumably how Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will monetize the title. Interestingly, the official snippet about the feature almost makes it sound like players will be able to mix-and-match different parts of different costumes, though this sounds too good to be true.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news and media on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch from Square Enix:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”