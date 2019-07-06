5 Heroes We Want To See In Marvel’s Avengers

When Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed Marvel’s Avengers to the world last month, it only showcased a few heroes for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. We saw Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hulk, and Thor. In other words, everyone you’d expect to see. Meanwhile, we also know Nick Fury is in the game in some capacity, as well as Ant-Man, and Marvel has teased that it and Crystal Dynamics haven’t forgotten about Hawkeye, more or less confirming his place in the game. Beyond these bunch, it’s unclear who else Crystal Dynamics plans on adding to the game, though it has teased that some lesser-known characters will be featured.

Of course, the game is going to add all the big names and iconic heroes, but there’s plenty of Marvel heroes who deserve some recognition. Yeah, playing as Spider-Man and Black Panther will be cool, but there’s so many Marvel characters who don’t get the recognition they deserve. That said, here are five heroes/anti-heroes we want to see in the game, who may be on Crystal Dynamics’ radar, but are far from sure things.

Moon Knight

Every hardcore Marvel fan can agree that Moon Knight is one of the best and coolest heroes Marvel has, yet he gets no love. It’d be awesome for Marvel’s Avengers to finally give him the recognition he deserves, and it certainly would go a long way with a lot of fans.

For those that don’t know: Moon Knight was originally a mercenary named Marc Spector, who, while on a mission in Sudan, was left for dead. However, Spector was later resurrected by the ancient Egyptian moon god known as Khonshu, in exchange for being his avatar on Earth. Spector suffers from multiple personalities, which causes great mental stress and has made him insane and volatile at times.

Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer is a pretty well-known Marvel hero, but despite that, like Moon Knight, he also hasn’t gotten a ton of recognition as of late. Not only would it be cool to see Marvel’s Avengers make up for this, but he’d offer a more unique gameplay experience compared to some other heroes.

For those that don’t know: Silver Surfer, also know as Norrin Rad, lived on the peaceful planet Zenna-La, where his people were so advanced there was no crime or violence. However, one day the planet came under threat by Galactus. Eventually, Galactus decided to spare the planet but only if Norrin would become one of the Heralds of Galactus. Galactus then gave Norrin his abilities that transformed him into Silver Surfer.

Namor

One of the things I want to see most from Marvel’s Avengers is gameplay and environment variety. The game will take players all around the world, and hopefully one of levels/environments is a water one. And if there’s a water-based part of the game, then Namor has to be in the game as Marvel’s best underwater hero.

For those that don’t know: The child of Princess Fen and Leonard McKenzie, Namor — which literally means “Avenging Son” — has a general mistrust of surface dwellers as an Atlantean. Further, he has been both a hero and villain in the past, as well as an anti-hero, but for the game I’d like to see him in more of a hero role.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider would be another interesting addition to the game, because I feel like he’d bring something different from a gameplay perspective and it’d be cool to see him interact with the other heroes and villains in the story. Any version of Ghost Rider would do, but I’d probably prefer Johnny Blaze. Again, like Namor, Ghost Rider isn’t a hero or villain, but an anti-hero, who I generally find the most interesting.

For those that don’t know: Johnny first transformed into Ghost Rider after Crash’s death, and at first feared that his demonic form was a manifestation of his own evil side, but soon realized that he had bonded with some wholly separate entity.

Dazzler

There’s a ton of great female heroes you could add to the game, and most of them should be in it, but it’d be cool if Dazzler also made the cut, as I think she’s truly one of the more unique heroes, and has a power set that I think would create for some cool gameplay sequences.

For those that don’t know: Dazzler, aka Alison Blaire, grew up wanting to be a pop star like her mother, but her rigid father wanted her to be a lawyer. For awhile, she was split between these two worlds: a world of fame and normalcy. But as her mutant powers began to creep in during her adolescent years, she began to lean more and more into the former, eventually becoming who she is today.