Marvel's Avengers New Roadmap Revealed by Square Enix

Perhaps the one thing that Marvel's Avengers players have been asking for the most from Square Enix over the past few months has been a more well-defined roadmap of when new content will be coming to the game. Although Crystal Dynamics has given us a good idea over the past few months of what it's planning to bring to the action-adventure title, it has never committed to specific windows for some upcoming expansions. Luckily, that has now changed just a bit today as a new content roadmap has now been unveiled.

In particular, this new roadmap for Marvel's Avengers gives us a better idea of what to expect this month and the next. Later on in May, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are set to add the new Red Room. In addition, costumes for Black Widow and Hawkeye based on the MCU films will also be appearing. In June, the new Cosmic Cube event will then kick off which will add a new villain sector. More MCU-style skins for other characters will also be coming about as well.

Behold! Our roadmap has been updated again to reflect where we currently are. 🎇 Cosmic Cube in June

⏫ Champion Levels in May

🎥 More MCU-inspired outfits Weekly Blog #37 - https://t.co/6ERdr12fJy pic.twitter.com/QJaffzDJmQ — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) May 13, 2021

When it comes to what is likely the most desirable piece of new content for Marvel's Avengers--the War for Wakanda expansion--we still don't have a specific idea of when it's going to launch. For now, Square Enix is only committing to "summer and beyond" for this slate of add-on content. In addition, the Wasteland Patrol update, which will add new War Zones and assignments, is also falling in this same window. The new Wasteland Patrol content, however, it poised to release before War for Wakanda.

So what do you think about this upcoming wave of content for Avengers? Is it enough to bring you back to the game if you have set it aside in recent months? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.