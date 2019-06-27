Marvel’s Avengers Has A “Crazy Branching Story”

When developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix first revealed Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia earlier this month, it announced and talked about a game that didn’t exactly sound story heavy. But, apparently, that’s exactly what the game is. And not only is there a big, meaty narrative for fans to sink their teeth into, but it’s a “crazy branching story.”

“It’s definitely going to explore them in those more vulnerable states,” said Crystal Dynamics Vincent Napoli while speaking about the game’s story. “This is not the only way you’re going to see them. That’s part of what’s cool about doing this kind of branching crazy story.”

Now, what’s exactly meant by “branching” here isn’t clear, but it sounds ambitious at least. There’s been no word on dialogue choices, so it’s certainly not branching in that sense, but probably the more traditional sense. Crystal Dynamics has said heroes will have their own little stories, so maybe these are the branches of the main narrative Napoli is referring to?

As you will know, beyond a plot synopsis, Crystal Dynamics hasn’t really talked about the game’s story in finer details, only in more vague terms like this. However, it sounds like in previous releases from the developer, the game’s core story is certainly going to be the main driving force of the title.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official plot synopsis. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

