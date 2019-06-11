Marvel’s Avengers Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Today during its E3 2019 presser, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed our first ever proper trailer of Marvel’s Avengers, the latter’s highly-anticipated upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game, which is releasing on May 15, 2020.

Square Enix pitches Marvel’s Avengers as the “defining Avengers gaming experience” that will combine cinematic storytelling with both “continuous” single-player and co-operative gameplay. In it, you will assemble teams of up to four players, customize your hero, unleash extraordinary abilities, combine powers, and explore an “ever-expanding” world that is under constant threat. Meanwhile, Square promises the game will be an “emotional experience,” which you can probably gauge from the new trailer.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official description. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Square Enix has also noted that its ambitions with the title are to create a “game of the year” level experience, which perhaps explains why it has taken so long to reveal and develop.

Marvel’s Avengers was first announced all the way back in 2017 under the codename “The Avengers Project” as part of a multi-game partnership with Marvel to create multiple games based on different Marvel propertied. At the time, a brief and vague teaser trailer was provided and Square Enix said it would talk about and show more of the game off in 2018. 2018 passed, we never heard anything more about the game and we certainly didn’t see anything of it either. And up until now, 2019 hasn’t been any more revealing. But finally, at the biggest show in gaming, Square Enix revealed the title to massive anticipation.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, which seems unlikely at this point, but also hasn’t been ruled out. Pre-orders for the PlayStation and Xbox versions are live now.

