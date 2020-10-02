Marvel's Avengers Update Reveals What's Coming to the Game Next

✖

Crystal Dynamics has provided a new update on Marvel's Avengers revealing what's coming to the game in the week ahead. Over on the official website of the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game, the "weekly blog" has been updated to preview what's new with the game. That said, if you're looking for word on the game's next big patch of piece of content, this developer update is going to leave you disappointed. It's simply not that.

What the update does reveal is that this week's community challenge is to take out 7,500,000 Adaptations to earn a new Hulk nameplate. Meanwhile, priority missions will have modifiers "that will challenge even the toughest Super Hero." Upon your first weekly completion of these missions -- which are listed below -- you will unlock unique gear that can't be obtained any other way.

In Honor's Name - Minimum Power Level 25, +3 Power Level Offset

Modifiers: Pressure: No automatic recovery of Willpower when critically injured. Torpedo: Projectile damage from any source is greatly increased. Snowball: Cryo damage from players is increased. Guaranteed Reward: Epic Gear



Day of the Remains - Minimum Power Level 120, +5 Power Level Offset

Modifiers: Incinerator: Fire hazards are added to the environment. Plasma damage from enemies and the environment is increased. Torpedo: Projectile damage from any source is greatly increased. Heavyweight: Enemy stun meters build at an increased rate. Pressure: No automatic recovery of Willpower when critically injured. Guaranteed Reward: Polychoron & Hero-Specific Gear



Meanwhile, Priority HARM Challenges will have extra modifiers and reward comics that increase your collection and boost your stats. Upon your first completion, you will more specifically earn the following: The Invincible Iron Man (2004) #1 (0.5% Critical Chance).

Minimum Power Level 15 Challenge

Modifiers: Snowball: Cryo damage from players is increased. Maelstrom: All heroics charge at a significantly increased rate. Entering critical health drains all Heroic energy.



Minimum Power Level 100 Challenge, +5 Power Level Offset

Modifiers: Torpedo: Projectile damage from any source is greatly increased. Clash: Melee damage from any source is greatly increased. Snowball : Cry damage from players is increased.



There's also the Mega Hive, a single-player chain of eight tough missions. Each week, players will have a chance to complete this chain, and if they do, it will be removed until next week when it returns with new modifiers. For this week, there's the following modifiers:

Pressure: No automatic recovery of Willpower when critically injured.

Maelstrom: All heroics charge at a significantly increased rate. Entering critical health drains all Heroic energy.

Oasis: Regen Packs have increased Willpower benefit.

Goliath: Significantly increased presence of Exos.

As for the rewards, they are tied to progression. Rewards start as basic resources and small cosmetic drops. However, the more missions you survive, the better your chance of getting something good. Rewards include gear, artifacts, patterns, nameplates, and more. And if you complete all eight missions, you will get exclusive goodies, including a substantial amount of rare resources.

For more information on all of this, the marketplace update, and more, be sure to check out the update for yourself here.

Marvel's Avengers is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.