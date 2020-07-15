Marvel's Avengers Reveals an Awesome Ant-Man and Iron Man Combo Attack

✖

The clock is ticking towards the release of Marvel's Avengers, and Marvel Comics fans are super excited to see what the highly-anticipated video game has in store. The title will allow fans to embody some of their favorite superhero characters, while also incorporating some RPG systems into their playstyle. While we'll probably have to wait until Marvel's Avengers is released to see exactly what that all entails, it sounds like one awesome combination between two of the game's characters is a possibility. While speaking to ComicBook.com last month, studio head Scot Amos cited one particular build that came up in his gameplay, which allowed Iron Man's technology to be combined with Ant-Man's Pym Particles.

“One weekend, I found this particular build between these pieces of gear for Iron Man that had some Pym oscillators in them,” Amos revealed. “So my lasers, when you're actually in spring flight and you have your lasers out, were actually targeting various enemies, but they have Pym Particles on them. Then I'm flying through the middle of a channel of a big combat. And I am just shrinking things left and right. And you're seeing these giant mechs shrink into these tiny little toys, and then my AI team, and my Hulk is over there and beats the crap out of them, Thor shows up and lightnings them, and it's like this amazing fun for me.”

While it sounds like this combination had to be slightly depowered, the idea of getting to use Iron Man technology to shrink technology around you is certainly a fun possibility. With a roster of characters that also includes Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Ms. Marvel, it will be interesting to see what other combinations the game has in store.

Here's the official description for Marvel's Avengers:

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Are you excited to check out Marvel's Avengers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.