Marvel’s Avengers End Game Details Revealed, Big Villains Teased

Marvel's Avengers is pitched as a single-player action game meets co-op live-service title. And it hasn't always been the clearest pitch, but the farther away we get from the game's E3 reveal, the more details about the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia title come out and clear things up. The latest details to surface pertain to the game's end game, which promises more difficulty, more content, and bigger and tougher villains.

Speaking with Daily Star, Studio Creative Director at Crystal Dynamics, Noah Hughes, said that after players complete the campaign the threats don't simply disappear. In fact, there are "greater threats" left for players to deal with. And this is where the end game begins, and according to Hughes, the post-campaign experience gets harder and harder the further you get into it. And as things get harder the more organized cooperation between you and the players you're playing with becomes vital.

While doing this you'll be earning towards cosmetics and of course continuing the levelling-up process. Hughes teases that there's a lot of levels for players to get through. Interestingly, it also sounds like there will be new villains as well, which players will take on in activities that sound like they could be raids or at least raid-like. Hughes describes these baddies as "much larger villains."

Meanwhile, to keep things fresh Crystal Dynamics will be aiming to steadily release new heroes and maps, all of which will be free, into the game. At the moment, it's unclear what type of content pace the team is aiming for though.

Marvel's Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or PS5/Xbox Scarlett ports.

"Marvel's Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth's Mightiest Heroes."