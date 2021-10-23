Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Copies Get Sent Out Early, Devs Warn of Spoilers

The release of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is just a few days away now, so as is the case with any game, people who won’t be playing right when it launches will have to be wary of spoilers. However, it looks like people will have to be especially cautious now even before the game officially releases. That’s because copies of Guardians of the Galaxy have apparently already been sent out early, and the game’s developers themselves have warned people to keep spoilers to themselves if they’re one of the lucky recipients of an early copy.

The official Twitter account for the Guardians of the Galaxy game tweeted about the early copies in more hypothetical terms by saying “some of you might get it early.” If you’re one of those people, the tweet said, keep spoilers a secret so that the twists and turns that haven’t been teased remain a secret until players are able to experience them themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/GOTGTheGame/status/1451189835465588738

For those who are worried about having to stay off of Twitch, YouTube, and other platforms in fear of seeing spoilers, it seems like you won’t have quite as much to worry about there since Square Enix will be taking down these sorts of streams as they’re spotted. A follow-up tweet cautioned that streaming the game before it officially releases would earn players a copyright strike, so those streams presumably wouldn’t stay up for long.

“Please note streaming the game or posting full playthroughs before it’s officially available for the first time – 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST on October 25 – will incur a takedown or strike,” the second tweet said. “Keep those secrets safe! Thank you!”

A quick look at some of the replies to the tweet showed that players had indeed gotten their copies early but were refraining from sharing any of the twists and turns they’d come across. Over on the Guardians of the Galaxy subreddit, people shared copies of their still-wrapped games after they’d arrived early, so it looks as though there are definitely more than a few people who’ll be playing the game ahead of schedule.

There’s no way to play the game in early access form through pre-ordering or any other means, so those who don’t get an early copy will just have to wait to play on launch day with everyone else. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26th though, so the wait is almost over regardless.