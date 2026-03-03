Battlefield 6 Gets First New Update of Season 2, Here Are the Changes

A new update for Battlefield 6 has today been released around the globe. Just a couple of weeks back, Season 2 of BF6 finally began and brought with it a variety of overhauls to the popular multiplayer shooter. Now, Battlefield Studios is looking to address a handful of issues that have sprung up in the wake of this Season 2 beginning and has pushed out another patch to make these fixes.

Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 1.2.1.5 for Battlefield 6 isn’t a very large one. The main purpose of the patch is make quality-of-life improvements to the game while also resolving certain crashes that have been happening for players in rare instances. As such, there is no new content that has been added with this patch or balance changes that have been made.

As for the tweaks that have been implemented, most of them are tied to the UI for Battlefield 6. In addition, RedSec, the free battle royale offering for Battlefield 6, has received a handful of refinements as well. Other than these, though, there’s not much else found in this drop that would shift the meta of the game.

To get a look at everything that has changed with this new Battlefield 6 update, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of EA down below.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER

Addressed a crash that could occur during camera behaviour transitions.

Implemented further stability improvements to reduce client crashes.

Resolved an issue where initiating a revive while equipping a mask could cause the mask to remain in hand and block weapon usage.

Restored previously owned items that had disappeared from player inventories, including content from the Bountiful Harvest, Pax Vanguard, and Devil Dogs bundles.

WEAPONS

Improved the visual fidelity of the Objective Ace skin when viewed at longer distances.

MAPS & MODES

Updated spawn logic with an additional out-of-combat area check to prevent unintended spawn locations.

UI & HUD

Corrected an issue where the Tier Skip deeplink in the Bulletin directed players to an empty Store screen.

Improved frontend tile loading times to reduce delays when navigating menus.

Resolved an issue where Battle Pass rewards on the active path could display placeholder text or missing icons.

PORTAL

Addressed a crash related to area validation checks.

REDSEC

PLAYER

Resolved an issue in Battle Royale where the Tracking Pulse Recon trait could activate when destroying any deployable gadget.

UI & HUD

Addressed an issue in Battle Royale Duos where pings were not displayed in the elimination feed.

AUDIO